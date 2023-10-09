Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.23.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

