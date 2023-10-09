One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:OLP opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $380.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.