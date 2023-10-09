ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

