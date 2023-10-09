Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OTEX

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 180.36%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.