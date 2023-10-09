Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $19.07 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $235.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $437.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

