PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $347,790,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

