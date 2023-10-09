Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after buying an additional 3,142,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after buying an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

