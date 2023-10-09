PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.77 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.