PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

