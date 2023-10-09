PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,037 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

