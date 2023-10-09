Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.