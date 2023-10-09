PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.29 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

