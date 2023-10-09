Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.