Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

