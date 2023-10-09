Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

