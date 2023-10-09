Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $120.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

