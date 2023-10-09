Post (NYSE:POST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. Post has a 52-week low of $80.54 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 650.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $5,738,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Post by 4.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Post by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Post by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

