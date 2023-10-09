Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

