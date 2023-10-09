ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a PE ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.33 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProAssurance by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

