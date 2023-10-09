Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.19. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

