Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.