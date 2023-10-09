Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.91.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 205,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 94,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.