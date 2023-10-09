Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.04) to GBX 1,610 ($19.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.74) to GBX 1,540 ($18.61) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.22) to GBX 1,440 ($17.41) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($18.64) to GBX 1,510 ($18.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 478,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 29.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

