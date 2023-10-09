Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.