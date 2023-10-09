Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $263.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.23. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.7% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 133.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

