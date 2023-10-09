PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE PVH opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

