Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Issued By Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

