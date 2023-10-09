Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Issued By Zacks Research

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2025 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $290.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.99. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

