Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Decreased by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $156.33 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $104.51 and a 52-week high of $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,137,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

