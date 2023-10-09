Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

NYSE ALV opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

