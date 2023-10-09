Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Shares of LNG opened at $163.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

