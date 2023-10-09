Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Increased by Analyst

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Masimo Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $84.05 on Monday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 202.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

