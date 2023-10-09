Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Lifted by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BKR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $37.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
