Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Lifted by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.