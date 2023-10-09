Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 3.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock worth $34,972,024 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

