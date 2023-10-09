Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Cut by Zacks Research

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.39 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $834,970. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

