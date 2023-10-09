Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Reduced by Zacks Research

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $58.08 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,130. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

