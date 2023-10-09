Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut by Analyst

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 0.87. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.85.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

