Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Boosted by KeyCorp

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

