Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Model N, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Model N in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Model N Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

