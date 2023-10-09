Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

CRL stock opened at $193.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $80,728,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

