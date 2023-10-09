Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Increased by Analyst

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $2.85 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

