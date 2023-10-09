Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDCC. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $80.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $98.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.62%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,564 shares of company stock valued at $295,246. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

