Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after purchasing an additional 568,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

