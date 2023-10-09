Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

