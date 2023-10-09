Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

