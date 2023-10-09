Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $148.13 and a one year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

