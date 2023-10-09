Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Lowered by B. Riley

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

TGH stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

