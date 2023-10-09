Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

