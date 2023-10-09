Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$627.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.07 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Up 1.3 %

EIF stock opened at C$45.00 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.16 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.