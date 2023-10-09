Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2023 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/3/2023 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/5/2023 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2023 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 50,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 11.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 27.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

